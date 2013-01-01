Stephen J. Mellor, Author and Speaker

This is the home for resources and services aimed at improving software development in your organization.

We provide a set of “thinking tools” intended to make a step-change in how you think about software development, delivered through presentations, training and consulting in the following areas:

Methods

Executable UML

Agile and Adaptive Development

Real-time and Embedded

These thinking tools include story and requirements elicitation, well-defined modeling approaches, adaptive (agile) development processes, metaprogramming using models, (real-time and embedded) system architecture and how to guarantee consistency in code. Their purpose is to change how you think about software development and give you the thinking tools you need to build high-quality software rapidly.

This is achieved through presentations, training, consulting, selected resources and pointers to other experts in the field.